ADVERTISEMENT

Two high-level bridges to come up in Tiruchuli Assembly segment

July 15, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Two high-level bridges will be constructed at a cost of ₹6.19 crore at Pisindi and K. Pudur in Tiruchuli Assembly constituency in Virudhunagar district. 

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarsu on Friday laid the foundation for the bridges in the presence of Collector V.P. Jayaseelan. The bridge at Pisindi would come up on Manthoppu-M. Karisalkulam Road under Nabard and Rural Roads scheme of the State Highways Department at a cost of ₹3 crore.

The bridge measuring a length of 65.96 metres and a width of 9.95 metres would have eight pillars and seven spans, the Minister said and added that it would benefit the people of Manthope, Karisalmiulam, Pisindi, Meenakshipuram and Kariyapatti.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The other bridge would be constructed on Kariyapatti to Tiruchuli Road at K. Pudur. It would be 82.90 metres long and 9.95 metres wide and have nine spans. It would benefit Kariyapatti, Kuchchampatti, K. Pudur, Thamaraikulam, Nochchikulam and Tiruchuli.

Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer, Ganesan, State Highways Divisional Engineer (Rural Roads) Muralidhar, Assistant Engineer Venkatesh were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US