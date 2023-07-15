Two high-level bridges to come up in Tiruchuli Assembly segment

July 15, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Two high-level bridges will be constructed at a cost of ₹6.19 crore at Pisindi and K. Pudur in Tiruchuli Assembly constituency in Virudhunagar district.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarsu on Friday laid the foundation for the bridges in the presence of Collector V.P. Jayaseelan. The bridge at Pisindi would come up on Manthoppu-M. Karisalkulam Road under Nabard and Rural Roads scheme of the State Highways Department at a cost of ₹3 crore.

The bridge measuring a length of 65.96 metres and a width of 9.95 metres would have eight pillars and seven spans, the Minister said and added that it would benefit the people of Manthope, Karisalmiulam, Pisindi, Meenakshipuram and Kariyapatti.

The other bridge would be constructed on Kariyapatti to Tiruchuli Road at K. Pudur. It would be 82.90 metres long and 9.95 metres wide and have nine spans. It would benefit Kariyapatti, Kuchchampatti, K. Pudur, Thamaraikulam, Nochchikulam and Tiruchuli.

Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer, Ganesan, State Highways Divisional Engineer (Rural Roads) Muralidhar, Assistant Engineer Venkatesh were among those who were present.