Two held with ganja oil

THOOTHUKUDI

12 April 2021 19:37 IST

The Q Branch police have arrested two persons with three litres of ganja oil worth about ₹30 lakh

The contraband was being smuggled to Maldives.

Police sources said the Q Branch received information that ganja oil had been stocked in a farm near Koottaampuli near Pudukottai to be smuggled to Maldives. When a team, led by Q Branch Inspector Vijaya Anita, raided the farm on Sunday night, they found the ganja oil, also known as hasish, packed in three packets.

Based on preliminary investigation, the police team nabbed C. Britto, 37, of Naagalkulam near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district and R. Victor, 49, of Pannaivilai.

During investigation, police found that Britto, who works in Maldives, returned to India two days ago and smuggled the raw material for the oil from Theni.

The Q Branch team handed over Britto and Victor and the ganja oil to Narcotics Investigation Bureau for further investigation.