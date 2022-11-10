Two held with walkie-talkie and ‘drugs’

The Hindu Bureau
November 10, 2022 20:52 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Selvakumar, 65, of V. E. Salai and his accomplice Augustine Thenraj, 54, of Shanmugapuram, Thoothukudi were arrested on the charge of possessing “crystal methapetamine” and two walkie-talkies here on Thursday.

The Q Branch police led by Inspector Vijaya Anitha were closely monitoring the movement of suspects.

They reportedly confessed to having three packets, each weighing one kg, which resembled like crystal methapetamine. They had two walkie-talkies, which was allegedly tuned with the wave length of the police communication system.

While discreet probe and examination of the packets indicated that they were fake, the two claimed that they were about to hand over the packets to some agents at a designated location, but were detained by the police.

The walkie-talkie, according to their confession, was used to track messages communicated by the police, an officer said and added that Selvakumar figured in a 12 kg gold smuggling case booked by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, but was acquitted, while his accomplice Augustine was said to be involved in a red sanders smuggling case pending in the court.

The Q Branch police handed over the two accused to the Thenpagam police. Further interrogation was on.

A senior officer said that crystal methapetamine was highly addictive drug and a stimulant. It affects central nervous system. The drug, which is white in colour, is odourless.

