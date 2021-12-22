Madurai

Two held with sea cucumbers

THOOTHUKUDI

Forest personnel have arrested a person for having poached sea cucumber and another person who was about to buy the marine animal from the former.

When a patrol team, led by Forest Ranger Raghuvaran of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust, was patrolling along the Mullukambi Beach near Terespuram on Tuesday evening, they picked up a person carrying sea cucumbers.

During an inquiry, the forest personnel found that Raja Umaiyanan, 38, of Terespuram, was taking the sea cucumbers to sell it to Ramamurthy, 35, of the same area.

Besides seizing 51 sea cucumbers from Raja Umaiyanan, Mr. Raghuvaran arrested him and Ramamurthy.


