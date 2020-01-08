Two held with revolver inside reserve forest

TIRUNELVELI

Forest personnel have nabbed two persons with a revolver even as they were roaming around deep inside the reserve forest area near Sivagiri.

When a team of forest personnel were patrolling in the Deviyar reserve forest area in the Western Ghats near Sivagiri on Wednesday, they intercepted two persons. During an inquiry, the forest personnel identified them as M. Sanjeevi, 60, of Valluvar Colony on Old Natham Road, Madurai, and his associate K. Lingam, 24, of Kumarapuram in Sivagiri.

As the duo told that they were going to a temple inside the forest, the personnel frisked their bags and seized a revolver with six rounds of fire from Sanjeevi, who reportedly has a licence for the firearm.

Though it was stated that K.S. Manikandan and M. Manikandan from Sivagiri were also nabbed from the spot and two others fled the scene on seeing the patrol team rushing towards them, the forest personnel were tight-lipped about it. Further interrogation is on.