Two held with ‘precious stone’

February 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have picked up two persons who reportedly tried to sell a ‘precious stone’.

Sources in the police said Sushil Kumar and his friend Velmurugan, both from Manjuvilai near Kalakkad, were picked up by the police for interrogation on Wednesday even as they were trying to sell a ‘precious stone’ mined from the Western Ghats close to Kalakkad.

“They were picked up when the duo, claiming that the stone had diamond inside, was trying to sell it to their gullible customers. Further investigations are on,” the sources said.

Even though the Western Ghats close to Kalakkad is the core zone of the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve and the entry of outsiders into the sanctuary is strictly banned, gangs searching for precious stones in this region have been nabbed in the past by the forest personnel.

