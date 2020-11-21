Two held with gold in airport

MADURAI

21 November 2020 21:53 IST

Officials of Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department seized 1.05 kg of gold from two passengers who arrived Madurai airpoort from Dubai on Friday.

The sleuths conducted a personal search on them as they moved in a suspicious manner while passing through the green channel of Customs at the airport. They found that they had concealed six packets of complex gold paste. The seized gold was reportedly worth ₹53.80 lakh. Both were arrested and further investigation is under way.

