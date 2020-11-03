Two held with four tusks

Police picked up two persons with four elephant tusks in their possession during patrolling at Ganesh Nagar here on Monday night.

Police said Sub-Inspector of Police, Thoothukudi South Police Station, and his team were patrolling in the Ganesh Nagar area on Monday night following information about ganja peddling in this area. When the police patrol team intercepted two two-wheelers around 10.30 p.m., they tried to escape. However, the police picked them up for questioning.

When the police checked their bikes, they found four tusks in the petrol tank pouch of one of the bikes. They were identified as fish traders G. Rajavel, 33 and M. Muniyasamy of Ganesan Colony. They told the police that they bought the tusks for ₹3,000 recently from the ‘narikoravas’ camped at Kulasekarapattinam and were searching for prospective buyers to sell the tusks for a premium.

After seizing the bikes and the tusks, the police took them to the Thoothukudi South police station.

The police later handed over the duo and the tusks to the District Forest Office for further inquiry.