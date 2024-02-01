ADVERTISEMENT

Two held with ₹5 lakh-worth tobacco products, three vehicles seized

February 01, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested two persons and seized a car, a mini cargo vehicle and a motorcycle along with ₹5 lakh-worth banned tobacco products.

Following information about movement of banned tobacco products in a vehicle, the police, led by Surandai Sub-Inspector Sorimuthu, were checking vehicles at Parankuntrapuram intersection near Surandai on Thursday. When they checked a mini cargo vehicle loaded with grocery items, the police found banned tobacco products, worth about ₹4 lakh, kept in a specially designed chamber.

When driver V. Karthik, 21, of Parankuntrapuram was questioned, he told the police that the vehicle belonged to P. Elangovan, 39. The police raided Elangovan’s house at Parankuntrapuram and found that he had also loaded the tobacco products, worth about ₹1 lakh, in his car to sell them to shops.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested Karthik and Elangovan and seized the mini cargo vehicle, the car and Elangovan’s motorcycle. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US