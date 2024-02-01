Two held with ₹5 lakh-worth tobacco products, three vehicles seized

February 01, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Police have arrested two persons and seized a car, a mini cargo vehicle and a motorcycle along with ₹5 lakh-worth banned tobacco products.

Following information about movement of banned tobacco products in a vehicle, the police, led by Surandai Sub-Inspector Sorimuthu, were checking vehicles at Parankuntrapuram intersection near Surandai on Thursday. When they checked a mini cargo vehicle loaded with grocery items, the police found banned tobacco products, worth about ₹4 lakh, kept in a specially designed chamber.

When driver V. Karthik, 21, of Parankuntrapuram was questioned, he told the police that the vehicle belonged to P. Elangovan, 39. The police raided Elangovan’s house at Parankuntrapuram and found that he had also loaded the tobacco products, worth about ₹1 lakh, in his car to sell them to shops.

The police have arrested Karthik and Elangovan and seized the mini cargo vehicle, the car and Elangovan’s motorcycle. Further investigation is on.