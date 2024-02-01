GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held with ₹5 lakh-worth tobacco products, three vehicles seized

February 01, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested two persons and seized a car, a mini cargo vehicle and a motorcycle along with ₹5 lakh-worth banned tobacco products.

Following information about movement of banned tobacco products in a vehicle, the police, led by Surandai Sub-Inspector Sorimuthu, were checking vehicles at Parankuntrapuram intersection near Surandai on Thursday. When they checked a mini cargo vehicle loaded with grocery items, the police found banned tobacco products, worth about ₹4 lakh, kept in a specially designed chamber.

When driver V. Karthik, 21, of Parankuntrapuram was questioned, he told the police that the vehicle belonged to P. Elangovan, 39. The police raided Elangovan’s house at Parankuntrapuram and found that he had also loaded the tobacco products, worth about ₹1 lakh, in his car to sell them to shops.

The police have arrested Karthik and Elangovan and seized the mini cargo vehicle, the car and Elangovan’s motorcycle. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.