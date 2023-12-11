ADVERTISEMENT

Two held with 450 kg of ganja

December 11, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two persons with 450 kg of ganja even as it was being taken in a car to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat.

Following information about smuggling of ganja from Madurai to Sri Lanka via the coastal hamlet of Periyasamypuram, also known as Kattappaadu near Vembar, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan deployed a special team that conducted vehicle check near the village.

Similarly, vehicle check was also conducted at another point near Periyasamypuram by Coastal Security Group Sub-Inspector, Thamaraiselvi.

When a car was stopped at Kallaar Odai Muniyasamy Temple near Periyasamypuram, the police found in the vehicle 450 kg of ganja packed in bags. Besides seizing the car with the ganja, the police also arrested S. Dharmendran, 36, of Keezhkattalai in Chennai, G. Sivaraj, 41, of Bryant Nagar here.

The duo told the police that they had brought the ganja to Periyasamypuram to smuggle it to Sri Lanka by boat.  Further investigations are on.

