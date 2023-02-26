HamberMenu
Two held in murder of colleague near Aruppukottai

February 26, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth, Sriman of Madurai and Rakesh (23) of Mudiyanur, were arrested in connection with the murder of Velmurugan (58) of Kalkurichi.

The police said that the accused were colleagues of the deceased in a timber depot.

The police said that the body of Velmurugan was found in a highly decomposed state in Chetti oorani near Kovilankulam on February 16.

Enquiry revealed that Velmurugan and the two accused had consumed liquor some 10 days back and during a quarrel, the duo had attacked him with a boulder and killed him.

The body was hurled into the tank. Aruppukottai Taluk police had registered a case.

Both of them were sent to judicial custody.

