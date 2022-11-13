Two held in double murder case

The Oothumalai police arrested two persons on charges of a double murder reported in the district on November 10. Police said that S. Anand (28) and his relative M. Suriaraj (17) of Nochikulam village were milk vendors. They had gone to procure milk from Balabathrapuram, but never returned. Following this, when the family members went in search, they found both Anand and Suriaraj murdered.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Selvakumar (30) and his accomplice Sudakar (22) of Kankanakinaru. It is said that Anand allegedly had illicit relations with Selvakumar’s wife and due to this enmity, the latter had taken the help of his friend Sudakar and attacked Anand and his Suriaraj. Based on the confession, the hammer used in the heinous crime was recovered. Oothumalai police registered a case and secured Selvakumar from a hideout in Soorangudi in Thoothukudi district and Sudakar from Sankarankoil.

House burgled

TENKASI

Unidentified robbers decamped with 150 grams of gold jewels, 2 laptops, ₹ 1.60 lakh cash and other valuables from the locked house belonging to a Block Development Officer here on Saturday.

Police said that Thirumalai Murugan (51) of Kamaraj Nagar in Alangulam had locked his house and gone to Veeranam near here to attend a function in his relative’s house. When he returned the same evening, he found the front door locks broken and valuables missing. The CCTV camera and the hard disc on the premises were missing. Finger prints have been lifted from the scene of crime. Further investigation is on.