ADVERTISEMENT

Two held in burglary case; Theni district police recover 50 sovereigns of gold

Published - August 01, 2024 09:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Theni district police have solved the June 16 burglary case reported in a house in Thenkarai police station limits with the arrest of two persons.

In a statement, Theni Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said that all 50 sovereigns of gold that was stolen in the burglary was recovered intact.

The accused were identified as Moorthi and Hamsaraj. The police formally arrested the accused, who were lodged in jail in connection with a case registered by Coimbatore city police, in connection with the Theni case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US