Two held in burglary case; Theni district police recover 50 sovereigns of gold

Theni district police have solved the June 16 burglary case reported in a house in Thenkarai police station limits with the arrest of two persons.

In a statement, Theni Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said that all 50 sovereigns of gold that was stolen in the burglary was recovered intact.

The accused were identified as Moorthi and Hamsaraj. The police formally arrested the accused, who were lodged in jail in connection with a case registered by Coimbatore city police, in connection with the Theni case.

