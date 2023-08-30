ADVERTISEMENT

Two held in a bid to smuggle 64 gas cylinders near Madurai

August 30, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department sleuths have arrested two persons, who were smuggling 64 gas cylinders which they had illegally transferred gas from domestic cylinders to commercial cylinders near Melamathur on Tuesday.

According to CS-CID sources, they intercepted a cargo van at Kudimangalam near Melamathur. The van was carrying 35 commercial cylinders and 29 domestic cylinders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Enquiry revealed that they had smuggled the domestic cylinders and transferred the gas from the domestic cylinders to fill commercial cylinders which will then be sold in the black market.

The police identified the accused as Palani (46) of Kovilpappakudi and he has been working in a gas agency in Anna Nagar for the last 10 years. He was assisted by his relative, Vinoth (31) of Palanganatham, in selling them in black market. The police seized the vehicle and the cylinders. Further investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US