Two held in a bid to smuggle 64 gas cylinders near Madurai

August 30, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department sleuths have arrested two persons, who were smuggling 64 gas cylinders which they had illegally transferred gas from domestic cylinders to commercial cylinders near Melamathur on Tuesday.

According to CS-CID sources, they intercepted a cargo van at Kudimangalam near Melamathur. The van was carrying 35 commercial cylinders and 29 domestic cylinders.

Enquiry revealed that they had smuggled the domestic cylinders and transferred the gas from the domestic cylinders to fill commercial cylinders which will then be sold in the black market.

The police identified the accused as Palani (46) of Kovilpappakudi and he has been working in a gas agency in Anna Nagar for the last 10 years. He was assisted by his relative, Vinoth (31) of Palanganatham, in selling them in black market. The police seized the vehicle and the cylinders. Further investigation is underway.

