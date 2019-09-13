Two held for theft

MADURAI
A special team formed by the Commissioner of Police, Davidson Devasirvatham, arrested two persons for involvement in many house break-ins in Anna Nagar, K. K. Nagar and K. Pudur areas. The police were on the lookout for R. Periyasamy of Tiruchendur, accused in many house break-ins. On Thursday, they were engaged in a vehicle check at the Melamadai bus stop when the accused and his accomplice Raveendran were caught while travelling in a car.
In the investigation, the accused confessed to have committed 33 house break-ins in Anna Nagar and K. Pudur and the police recovered 132 sovereigns of gold and the car used for the crime from them. They were remanded in the Madurai Central Prison.
The Commissioner of Police appreciated the special team of police.
