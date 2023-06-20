Two held for smuggling beedi leaves to Sri Lanka

June 20, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Police have arrested two persons, who are part of a gang smuggling beedi leaves to Sri Lanka, and seized two vehicles used for transporting the consignment to Kooththenkuzhi in Tirunelveli district.

Following information, Sub-Inspector of Police of Koodankulam Police Station Vinu Kumar and his team conducted surprise vehicle check along East Coast Road. When they went to Kooththenkuzhi beach, they found a few men loading bundles in a country boat. On seeing the police, the men started the boat and escaped, but the police team managed to nab Christopher Raja Singh and Sakthi Nainar of Panagudi and two mini cargo vehicles used to transport the beedi leaf bundles to the beach from Thoothukudi.

During interrogation, the two men told the police that 84 bundles of beedi leaves had been taken in the boat to Sri Lanka. Based on the information provided by them, the police are on the lookout for nine others. Meanwhile, the Koodankulam police also seized an unexploded country-made bomb from a forest close to neighbouring Idinthakarai.