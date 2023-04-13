Two held for sexually harassing woman alms-seeker

April 13, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai City Police have arrested two persons, K. Vinoth (35) of Jaihindpuram and S. Nagaraj (24) of Melavasal, on the charge of attempting sexual assault on a woman who lived by seeking alms near Koodal Alagar Perumal Temple on Wednesday.

The police said the accused had made advances to the 45-year-old woman, but she refused. Enraged over her refusal, the accused harassed her and outraged her modesty. Based on her complaint, Thideer Nagar police registered a case against the due for using abusive words, physical advances and criminal intimidation.