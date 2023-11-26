Two held for selling banned lottery tickets

November 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Madurai district police have arrested two persons from Madurai and Theni and seized several banned lottery tickets.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of police first rounded up S. Rahim of Subramani Kovil Street in Peraiyur and seized 496 banned lottery tickets from Kerala, on Sunday. They also recovered ₹1,350 from him, Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said in a statement.

Based on his confession, the police found that he had bought the lottery tickets from one N. Mohammed Kani of Uthamapalayam in Theni district.

The special team nabbed Kani in Theni district and seized 240 lottery tickets and ₹740 from him.

Both of them were arrested.