Two held for selling arrack in Ramnad

RAMANATHAPURAM
Two persons were arrested and arrack illicitly brewed was seized from them on Saturday. Police said that following a specific input that a gang indulged in brewing and selling arrack in Peraiyur village near Mudukalathur in the district, a team raided the location.
It was found that the gang had allegedly sold the arrack and two persons identified as Ramu, 29, and Kalikannan, 58, of the same locality were arrested. The police team, comprising DSP Rajesh and Inspector Somasundaram, seized 110 litres of arrack, utensils intended to brew and ₹ 5,700 from them.
With the TASMAC outlets closed in view of the 21-day curfew to contain the COVID-19, the governments had appealed to the people to stay indoors. However, the closure of liquor outlets had forced some people to consume arrack, police interrogations revealed. Further investigation is on.
