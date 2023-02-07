Two held for self-immolation bid

February 07, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Two persons were arrested for attempting to immolate themselves on the Collectorate premises here on Monday.

Thadikombu police said A. Syed Ibrahim, 49, of Begampur and V. Kali Ammal, 50, of Vedasandur had approached the Collector at the weekly grievance redress meeting regarding their own issues.

Suddenly they doused themselves with kerosene and tried to set themselves ablaze. The police present there rushed in and foiled their attempts. They were arrested, booked under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and remanded in judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, in a statement, has warned strict action against those indulging in such activities. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.