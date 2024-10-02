ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for putting boulder on railway track

Published - October 02, 2024 09:28 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The railway police have arrested two persons from Chhattisgarh who allegedly put a boulder on the railway track near Sankarankovil for making reels on the speeding train hitting the stone.

When the Chennai-bound ‘Pothigai Express’ was crossing Sanganaperi between Pambukovilsanthai and Sankarankovil Railway stations around 6.30 p.m. on September 25, the loco pilot noticed a boulder kept on the railway track and stopped the train, which left the spot after 20-minute-long detention.

After the loco pilot informed his higher-ups about the incident, the government railway police inspected the spot and the Government Railway Police, Srivilliputhur filed a case in this connection.

During investigation, the police found that Pulsingh Bahel and his friend Eshwar Medhia of Chhattisgarh, who are working in a nearby stone quarry and regularly make reels to be posted on social media platforms, had kept the stone on the railway track for making a new one. Subsequently, the duo was arrested on Tuesday night.

Further investigations are on.

