Two held for operating illegal mobile facilities in Theni district

Theni Theni district police have arrested two persons who had run illegal mobile phone facilities that were used for making international calls through voice over internet protocol facility.

A statement said that acting on a tip off by the Tamil Nadu Circle of BSNL, the Theni police conducted simultaneous raids at five places, including three places in Theni and two places in Andipatti.

The officials found that the accused were using wireless internet routers which facilitated making international calls as domestic calls.

Besides being illegal, the practice was posing a danger to the security of the country. The Government exchequer also faced revenue loss.

The police recovered antennae, wifi hotspot equipments and 600 SIM cards from the accused, the statement said.