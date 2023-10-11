ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for murdering youth in Sattur

October 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man, P. Gandhiraj, of Irukkangudi, on Tuesday was hacked to death by two persons due to previous enmity.

Police have arrested P. Krishnaprabhu and M. Mahalinga Sundaramoorthi of Nathathupatti for the murder They said the victim, who was working in a bar attached to a TASMAC shop at Sattur, was murdered near the shop. Enquiry revealed that Gandhiraj’s brother-in-law Madeswaran had a scuffle with Krishnaprabhu’s uncle on October 1.

The relatives of Gandhiraj staged a protest seeking action against the assailants. Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal held talks with the relatives following which the body was accepted by them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sattur Town police have booked a case of murder under the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US