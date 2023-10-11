HamberMenu
Two held for murdering youth in Sattur

October 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man, P. Gandhiraj, of Irukkangudi, on Tuesday was hacked to death by two persons due to previous enmity.

Police have arrested P. Krishnaprabhu and M. Mahalinga Sundaramoorthi of Nathathupatti for the murder They said the victim, who was working in a bar attached to a TASMAC shop at Sattur, was murdered near the shop. Enquiry revealed that Gandhiraj’s brother-in-law Madeswaran had a scuffle with Krishnaprabhu’s uncle on October 1.

The relatives of Gandhiraj staged a protest seeking action against the assailants. Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal held talks with the relatives following which the body was accepted by them.

Sattur Town police have booked a case of murder under the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act.

