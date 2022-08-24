Two held for murdering friend

Special Correspondent
August 24, 2022 20:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

THOOTHUKUDI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sattankulam police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering their friend and burning the body.

 Following information about a half-burnt body of a male lying near Karaiyadi Madasamy Temple at Sattankulam, Inspector Bhaskaran and his team retrieved the body and sent it for a post-mortem on Tuesday. The police also recovered empty liquor bottles and a stone with blood stains from the scene of crime.

 During investigation, police identified the victim as carpenter Kannan, 48, of Sattankulam, who had been murdered by his friends while consuming liquor. Police found that altercation broke out among Kannan and his friends S. Thaveethu, 25, of Thanjavur and T. Danny Selvam, 22, even as they were consuming liquor recently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 When Thaveethu and Danny attacked Kannan with a stone, he died on the spot and the duo burnt the body of the deceased, said the police, who nabbed the accused on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app