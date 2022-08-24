Two held for murdering friend

THOOTHUKUDI

The Sattankulam police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering their friend and burning the body.

Following information about a half-burnt body of a male lying near Karaiyadi Madasamy Temple at Sattankulam, Inspector Bhaskaran and his team retrieved the body and sent it for a post-mortem on Tuesday. The police also recovered empty liquor bottles and a stone with blood stains from the scene of crime.

During investigation, police identified the victim as carpenter Kannan, 48, of Sattankulam, who had been murdered by his friends while consuming liquor. Police found that altercation broke out among Kannan and his friends S. Thaveethu, 25, of Thanjavur and T. Danny Selvam, 22, even as they were consuming liquor recently.

When Thaveethu and Danny attacked Kannan with a stone, he died on the spot and the duo burnt the body of the deceased, said the police, who nabbed the accused on Wednesday.