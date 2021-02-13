Two held for murder of brother

KARUR

13 February 2021 22:22 IST

A 34-year-old man was murdered at Soplapatti near Kulithalai on Saturday allegedly by two of his brothers.

According to sources, P. Kandasamy, the deceased, had picked up a quarrel with his brothers Kathan, 45, and Subramani, 40, when they were harvesting paddy on their field. Kandasamy, who had been demanding a division of the family property, reportedly sought his share on the produce too. Irked over this, they slashed him on his neck with sickle. He died on the spot. On information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested Kathan and Subramani.

