Madurai

Two held for murder of brother

A 34-year-old man was murdered at Soplapatti near Kulithalai on Saturday allegedly by two of his brothers.

According to sources, P. Kandasamy, the deceased, had picked up a quarrel with his brothers Kathan, 45, and Subramani, 40, when they were harvesting paddy on their field. Kandasamy, who had been demanding a division of the family property, reportedly sought his share on the produce too. Irked over this, they slashed him on his neck with sickle. He died on the spot. On information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested Kathan and Subramani.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 10:23:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-held-for-murder-of-brother/article33831603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY