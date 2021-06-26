Two held for double murders

26 June 2021 20:06 IST

NAGERCOIL

The Kanniyakumari police have arrested two ganja peddlers in connection with double murders.

Police said J. Jesuraj, 28, of Swamynathapuram near Kanniyakumari, and D. Selwyn, 24, of Vadakku Kundal, were found murdered near Murugankundram near Kanniyakumari on Thursday evening while their associate Shaya Shaji Jenish, 27, a history-sheeter, admitted himself to the hospital with stab injury.

The police found that the trio, who were enlarged on bail after being arrested in connection with a few cases, planned to resume their ganja sale in and around Kanniyakumari. When they planned to buy the contraband from Bageeswaran, 24, and Muthukumar, 22, of Agastheeswaram, major ganja suppliers of Kanniyakumari district, the duo came to Kanniyakumari to meet the trio.

Even as they were consuming liquor during the deal, an altercation broke out between the two groups in which Bageeswaran and Muthukumar allegedly stabbed Jesuraj, Selwyn and Sahaya Shaju Jenish. While Jesuraj and Selwyn died on the spot, Jenish has been admitted to the hospital with stab injury.

Since police suspect that a few more might have involved in the double murders, further investigations are on to identify them.