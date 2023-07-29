ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for cheating over 100 people of ₹8 crore

July 29, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Dindigul District Crime Bureau (DCB) police arrested two persons including a woman, on charges of cheating over 100 gullible public by promising them government jobs, said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran on Saturday.

Following complaint from Mathangi of Madurai, the DCB police registered a case.

Investigations revealed that Mathangi was reportedly promised a job in the Rural Development Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, for which she was asked to give ₹7.50 lakh. On payment, she received an “order”, which was subsequently found to be fake.

When the victim demanded the money back, the accused identified as Malliswari (45), wife of Senthil Kumar of Palani in Dindigul district, and her accomplice, whose name was given as Shankar Raja (39) son of Vellaichami of Dharapuram in Tirupur district escaped. Repeated attempts to reach them on their mobile phones failed. Hence, she lodged a complaint.

Discreet probe revealed that like Mathangi, at least 27 people in Dindigul district alone had been cheated by the duo and complaints had been received by the DCB police.

A special team, which secured the two accused, registered cases against them and sent them to judicial custody.

A senior police officer said that Shankar Raja and Malliswari had together cheated at least 110 people from different cities. In Coimbatore alone, six cases were registered in two police stations against Shankar Raja.

It is suspected that they may have collected about ₹ 8 crore from job seekers. Some of them received ‘orders’ and when they approached the department concerned, they realised that it was fake.

Another officer said that Shankar Raja may have purchased immovable assets from the money he had received from the victims. The police are also investigating, if there were any other people involved in the job racket.

“It is unfortunate that the public are still unaware that vacancies in government departments, especially, for posts like Assistant Executive Officer and among others, will be given only through the TNPSC and other agencies,” the police added.

