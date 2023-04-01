Two held for cheating loan seekers

April 01, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

Police arrested two persons on the charge of cheating loan seekers and seized bundles of fake currency notes in the denomination of 500 from them on Saturday.

Following a complaint from Mahalakshmi, wife of Muthuramalingam of Muthupattinam, Karaikudi North Police registered a case. The complainant said she approached financier Anbalagan alias Anbu (50) of Muthuoorani near here, seeking a loan of ₹10 lakh.

Anbalagan took her to a room in the office and showed “₹500 currency notes” packed in bundles and offered to give the loan at a “very low rate of interest” since, he claimed, he had several crores of rupees. He demanded ₹5 lakh as advance from Ms. Mahalakshmi on the promise that he would return it to her when he would give her ₹10 lakh in about 10 days.

Believing his words, Ms. Mahalakshmi pledged her jewellery for ₹5 lakh and gave the money to Anbalagan. However, Anbalagan did not give her the money as promised. Hence, Ms. Mahalakshmi lodged a complaint.

Within a few days, another petitioner from Vasudevanallur in Tenkasi district complained to the police that he had given ₹10 lakh to Anbalagan after he was promised a loan of ₹1 crore.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stalin formed a police team to probe the complaints. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the currency notes Anbalagan showed Ms. Mahalakshmi contained genuine notes only to the value of ₹10,000 while the rest were fake ones. Anbalagan, along with his accomplice Asik Ibrahim, might have cheated some other people too, the police said.