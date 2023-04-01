HamberMenu
Two held for cheating loan seekers

April 01, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested two persons on the charge of cheating loan seekers and seized bundles of fake currency notes in the denomination of 500 from them on Saturday.

Following a complaint from Mahalakshmi, wife of Muthuramalingam of Muthupattinam, Karaikudi North Police registered a case. The complainant said she approached financier Anbalagan alias Anbu (50) of Muthuoorani near here, seeking a loan of ₹10 lakh.

Anbalagan took her to a room in the office and showed “₹500 currency notes” packed in bundles and offered to give the loan at a “very low rate of interest” since, he claimed, he had several crores of rupees. He demanded ₹5 lakh as advance from Ms. Mahalakshmi on the promise that he would return it to her when he would give her ₹10 lakh in about 10 days.

Believing his words, Ms. Mahalakshmi pledged her jewellery for ₹5 lakh and gave the money to Anbalagan. However, Anbalagan did not give her the money as promised. Hence, Ms. Mahalakshmi lodged a complaint.

Within a few days, another petitioner from Vasudevanallur in Tenkasi district complained to the police that he had given ₹10 lakh to Anbalagan after he was promised a loan of ₹1 crore.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stalin formed a police team to probe the complaints. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the currency notes Anbalagan showed Ms. Mahalakshmi contained genuine notes only to the value of ₹10,000 while the rest were fake ones. Anbalagan, along with his accomplice Asik Ibrahim, might have cheated some other people too, the police said.

