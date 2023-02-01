Two held for cheating jobseekers of ₹1.28 cr.

February 01, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The District Crime Branch Police have arrested two persons who cheated job aspirants to the tune of ₹1.28 crore on the pretext of getting them employment in Indian Railways.

The police said E. Mariyappan, 65, of Mappillaiyoorani near here, C. Rajeswaran, 28, of Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district and a few others took money from S. Muthukrishnan, 34, of Rajiv Nagar here and his brother between February 1 and December 31, 2022, on the promise of getting them jobs in the Indian Railways.

On getting ₹30 lakh from them, Mariappan and the others took the brothers to Howrah in West Bengal, where they were made to undergo “medical check-up” before joining the Indian Railways. They subsequently took the brothers to Kolkata and Delhi for “training” before reporting for “duty”.

As they were not given the appointment orders, Mr. Muthukrishnan filed a complaint with Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, who asked the District Crime Branch Police to probe the matter.

Subsequently, the police arrested Mariyappan and Rajeswaran, who reportedly told the police that they also cheated a few more jobseekers, and they collected ₹1.28 crore from them.

Further investigation is on.