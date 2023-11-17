HamberMenu
Two held for cheating investors of 400 sovereigns of gold and ₹50 lakh in cash

November 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch police have arrested two persons, including a woman, for cheating investors to the tune of over ₹50 lakh in cash and ₹1.88 crore-worth gold ornaments.

 Police said R. Subbulakshmi alias Kavitha, 31, of M. Saveriarpuram under Muthaiahpuram police station limits promised A. Rajareegam, 54, of the same area of giving attractive returns if he could invest 10 sovereigns of gold for 30 days in a ‘women’s group’ being administered by her. She promised of giving him one more sovereign on the 31st day besides returning the 10 sovereigns he had invested.

 Kavitha also gave Mr. Rajareegam an option that the investor investing ₹1 lakh would get ₹1.10 lakh on the 31st day.

 Believing her words, Mr. Rajareegam gave 13.50 sovereigns of gold to Kavitha who went underground without returning the gold he had invested and also the interest, the police said.

 Based on the complaint he filed with Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, the District Crime Branch registered the case.

 During investigation, the police found that Kavitha had taken 400 sovereigns and ₹50.68 lakh in cash from gullible investors and cheated them. She had mortgaged the gold ornaments in a private finance firm with the help of J. Velavan, 38, of Kottaikaadu near Siruthondanallur in the district.

 The police arrested Kavitha and Velavan on Thursday.

