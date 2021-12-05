Two held for attempt to kidnap school boy

MADURAI

Two persons were arrested on a charge of attempting to kidnap a school boy at Thuvariman here on Wednesday.

Police said the boy, studying Class XII, was riding his bicycle from Thuvariman to his school when two persons tried to waylay him. When they tried to drag him into a cargo van, the alert boy escaped from their clutches and managed to reach the school.

When he narrated the incident to his parents on returning home, his father lodged a complaint with Nagamalai Pudukottai police.

The police found that C. Senthil Kannan, 34, who runs a vulcanising shop, had conspired with his friends to kidnap someone for ransom to clear his debts.

The police arrested Senthil Kannan and his accomplice M. Saravanan of Thuvariman and are on the lookout for one Malaisamy of Virudhunagar. The father of the boy is running a grocery shop.