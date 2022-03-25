Two held for attacking policemen

The policemen undergoing treatment at the Kamuthi government hospital on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a daring act, two youth, who allegedly attacked a sub-inspector of police and a head constable, were arrested here on Friday.

Police said that a few days ago, when a 21-year old girl from Virudhunagar district had visited a beach in Mookayur near Sayalkudi here, with her boyfriend, they were robbed by a three-member gang. It is reported that the gang after stealing the gold jewellery and mobile phones had also misbehaved with the girl.

Unable to bear the offence, the boy, who went back to his home in Virudhunagar district had attempted to end his life. After the police came to know about it, the Sayalkudi police in Ramanathapuram district were informed. Following this, they registered a case.

Sub-Inspector of Police Navaneethakrishnan and head constable Karuppasami were about to nab the robber gang, when two among them identified as Padmeswaran (24) and Dinesh Kumar (20) allegedly attacked the men in khaki with a sharp edged weapon. In the process, they were injured on their knees and thighs.

The Kamudi police registered a case against the two accused and secured them.

DIG of Police N. M. Mylvaganan and SP E. Karthik visited the spot and conducted inquiries.

Further investigation was on.

The State’s health helpline 104 provides anti-suicide counselling and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044-24640050.