Two held for assault on Tasmac bar supplier

Four persons were booked for assaulting a supplier at a Tasmac bar at South Gate here after he refused to buy them liquor bottles as they did not give the money on Sunday.

The police said K. Murugesan, 49, of Keeraithurai was working as supplier at the Tasmac bar on Kiruthumal Nadhi Road. The youth — M. Ananthakumar, 20, of Villapuram, N. Saravanan, 20, Nagendran and Saravanamoorthi, all from Keeraithurai — went to consume liquor at the bar.

They asked Mr. Murugesan to buy them liquor bottles. He refused to buy the liquor bottles as they did not give him money. Angered over this, the youth assaulted Mr. Murugesan with a tube light and threatened him with dire consequences.

South Gate police have arrested Ananthakumar and Saravanan and are on the lookout for the other two.