Two held for accidentally shooting young man with air gun in Dindigul district

Two persons were arrested on Monday for accidentally shooting a 24-year-old man using an air gun at a private farm in Manoor, near Palani in Dindigul district, on October 28.

In an official statement, District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that the injured, K. Karthik, 24, of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district was employed as a security guard at the farm in Pethanaickenpatti village near Manoor, leased by G. Mohanraj, 35, of Kumbakonam.

Investigations revealed that while Mohanraj was cleaning an air gun in front of his house, the loaded gun was inadvertently triggered and hit Karthik, who sustained pellet injuries in his chest around 10.30 p.m. on October 28. He was treated at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

Mr Baskaran said that though a license is not required to possess an air gun, Mohanraj and M. Krishnamoorthy, 34, of Manoor were arrested since Karthik sustained injuries.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, he added.