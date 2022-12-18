Two held, 13,600 kg of ration rice seized from a private mill near Sayalkudi

December 18, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - SAYALKUDI

Following a specific tip-off, a team of officers from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies CID of Police from Ramanathapuram raided a private rice mill at Mookayur near Sayalkudi on Saturday night.

The check, which ended in the early hours of Sunday, indicated that a group of merchants and some rice mill owners had planned to sell rice, allegedly smuggled from ration shops, to different cities in Kerala.

After being brought to such godowns located in remote habitations, the workers were instructed to repack after weighing them in electronic scales. Inspector Alwin Fridge Mary and team detained the two workers for further interrogation.

Based on the confession of two workers - identified as A Balamurugan (23) of Kondunallanpatti and S. Marudhupandi (25) of Rajakulam Raman village, the police came to know that the godown belonged to Subramanian, a resident of Avaniapuram in Madurai.

The two workers said that they had been instructed to pack the rice in bags weighing 40 kg each. The police seized about 340 bags weighing 13,600 kg. A hunt was on to secure the prime accused Subramanian in the case, a senior officer said and added that they would hand over the seized material to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation warehouse in Ramanathapuram.