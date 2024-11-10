Two HC judges inspect Tamirabharani river in Tirunelveli

The Madras High Court Judges Justice G R Swaminathan and Justice Pugalendhi inspected the Tamirabharani river in Tirunelveli city on Sunday.

Following a writ filed in the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) by writer Muthalankurichi Kamaraj, praying for protection of the river as it was getting polluted in multiple ways, and when the matter came up for hearing, the judges intended to inspect the waterbody.

Accompanied by Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Sukaputra, senior officials from the HR&CE department, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, advocates and officials from other departments, the two judges inspected various locations.

A Corporation official said that they explained the course of the water flow. The HR&CE officials pointed out the steps taken to protect the “padithurais” among others.

The Tamirabharani, according to the writ petitioner, criss-crossed two districts - Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi for about 130 km after which it entered the sea at Punnakaayal. Nearly, 88000 acres of cultivable land was benefited as they received water for irrigation. Districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar benefited from the river as they received drinking water.

The government had, over the period, established combined drinking water projects through which the people got to benefit potable water.

Under such circumstances, due to urbanisation, poor upkeep and lack of self-discipline, the river was at the receiving end. Apart from dumping plastic waste, clothes, flowers and unused materials of all types too were left in the river by the people.

From Papanasam to Palayamkottai, the river was highly polluted and many of the civic authorities had advised the people to avoid drinking the water directly. Hence, the petitioner had prayed for cleaning the river.

In a bid to take stock of the situation at ground level, the visit by the judges has, no doubt, given a new hope and fillip to the activists and tax paying citizens, and the next course of action would be known in due course, the petitioner told media persons.

While the civic authorities explained the actions taken by them against the violators, the activists’ look for stringent punishment for those who polluted the river.

“Our prayer is Tamirabharani’s glorious times should be restored,” the activists said.

