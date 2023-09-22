Two Haryana youth held for withdrawing money from ATM in a fraudulent manner

September 22, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Two youth from Haryana who withdrew cash from an ATM in a fraudulent manner were arrested.

Police said a nationalized bank conducted internal audit following mismatch between the cash stocked in the ATM in front of its branch in Sripuram near Tirunelveli Junction and the amount withdrawn by customers using their debit cards. After the internal audit did not yield any useful lead, the bank officials checked the CCTV footage captured by the camera fitted in the ATM that gave the vital information.

Two youth, who were using fake ATM cards, had withdrawn money during odd hours while employing an unusual strategy. As one of them operates the ATM to withdraw the cash with the fake ATM card, his associate would switch off power to the ATM. Though the cash would come out of the machine, the amount would not get deducted from their account due to the power cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the duo visited the ATM again on Thursday afternoon to withdraw the cash in a similar fashion, the Tirunelveli Junction police were alerted. After arresting the culprits, who were identified as B. Saleem, 25 and H. Mubet, 23, both from Haryana, the police took them to be produced before the court for remanding them in judicial custody on Friday.

Even as they were about to reach the District Court complex, Salim and Mubet who had been handcuffed managed to escape. However, the police nabbed them again within an hour even as they were hiding inside the bushes behind a college and produced them in the court.

The police have asked the banks to check any mismatch between the quantum of cash withdrawn from their ATMs and the money loaded into them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.