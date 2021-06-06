Two govt. doctors killed in road accident

TENKASI

Two doctors — Ramkumar (40) and Chidambara Raja (45) — reportedly died on the spot in a road accident after the vehicle in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree here on Saturday.

Police said that four people — Ramkumar, Chidambara Raja, Muthuganesh (29) of Krishnagiri, a doctor, and Karthikumar (32) a pharma company representative of Sankarankoil, were travelling in the car. They had attended a meeting and returned to Kadayam.

It is said that Ramkumar was practising in Sankarankoil GH and Chidambara Raja was attached to Kuruvikulam GH.

As the car approached Thiraviam Nagar in Tenkasi, the car hit the tree. The other two passengers were rushed to Tenkasi GH. Pavoorchatram police are investigating.