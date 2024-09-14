Two govt-aided college teachers removed from service on charges of abusing girl student in Tirunelveli; one accused is absconding

Two male teachers working with a century-old government aided college in Palayamkottai were removed from service after the police arrested one among them under charges of IPC under Sections 74, 75 and 79 (5). A hunt was on to nab another accused on Saturday.

Police said that a girl student received a call on her mobile phone from the two teachers, whose names were given as Jebastian (40) of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district and Paulraj (40) of Thoothukudi on September 4. They had reportedly been in an inebriated state and invited the student to the location, where they were taking liquor.

Shocked, the student had shared it with her parents, who lodged a complaint with the Palayamkottai police. After some persuasion, the complaint remained in cold storage.

However, when a few activists and a Hindu outfit took it up, the message went viral in the social media. The activists had submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar Meena seeking intervention.

Police inquiries indicated that the two teachers had telephoned the student and based on the confession, Jebastian was arrested, while the police were on the look out for Paulraj. It is said that the student was pursuing a course in the evening college.

The college management removed the two teachers from service following the police action. Further probe was on.

