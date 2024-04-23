Two goats killed after biting guava stuffed with explosives

April 23, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TENKASI

Two goats were killed after they bit guava stuffed with explosives on Tuesday.

Police said shepherd Murugan, 54, of Oppanaiyalpuram Colony near Karivalamvanthanallur had taken his goats and sheep to the nearby area for grazing on Tuesday. When two goats bit the guava lying in a farm, the fruits burst in which the animals died on the spot.

When Murugan checked the animals, he found that the explosives stuffed in the guava had exploded once the animals bit the fruit.

Based on the complaint from the shepherd, the Karivalavamvanthanallur police visited the spot and confirmed that the explosives stuffed in the fruit to ward off invading wild animals, particularly wild boars, was the reason behind the death of the animals.

The police also checked the farms in the nearby areas for explosives and are on the lookout for the miscreants.