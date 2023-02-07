Two girls killed by mother over domestic quarrel

February 07, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

A women pushed down her three children into a dry farm well near Bodi on Tuesday.

The woman, Veeramani (25) and her husband Ramaraju (32), who also jumped into the well along with their son, Rajapandi (6), have been admitted with serious injuries to Theni Government Medical College hospital. According to Inspector of Police P.S. Ramesh Kumar (Bodi Taluk police), the man, who was working as a labourer in a cardamom estate in Kerala, had frequent quarrels with his wife.

The family had come to their native place at Pottipuram on a pilgrimage. After a quarrel with her husband, Veeramani had taken her children to a nearby abandoned well and pushed the children down before jumping into it.

The husband who came to rescue them also jumped into the 100-foot deep well.

With no water, all the five sustained serious bleeding injuries upon landing in the bottom of the well.

Alerted by local people, firemen from Bodi pulled them out. However, the girls, Ishasri (4) and Jeevithasri (2), died, he added.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.