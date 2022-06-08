Two girls die of ‘ viral fever’

TENKASI

Two girls, who were undergoing treatment for ‘mysterious fever’ at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH), died in a span of 12 hours.

While the villagers say that S. Bhoomika, 6, and P. Supriya, 8, died of dengue, officials attached to the Department of Public Health, who have camped in Kasinathapuram near Alangulam, assert that the death was due to “viral fever.”

Following fever, dairy farm worker Sorimuthu of Kasinathapuram admitted her daughter Bhoomika to Tenkasi Government Hospital and then shifted her to the TVMCH for treatment on Tuesday morning, where she breathed her last in the evening.

Within the next 12 hours, Supriya, daughter of Palani of Kasinathapuram, died at the TVMCH in the early hours of Wednesday, which triggered panic among the villagers as more than a hundred fever cases have been reported at the village.

Deputy Director of Public Health Anita said a fever camp was being organised in Kasinathapuram following a sudden spurt in cases of fever. “We, along with the local body administration, conduct door-to-door inspection to prevent breeding of mosquitoes, and give medicines and ‘nilavembu kudineer’ to the residents of Kasinathapuram,” she said.