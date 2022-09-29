Two girls die after falling into septic tank in Theni district

Sundar S 5988 THENI
September 29, 2022 21:44 IST

In a tragic incident, two girls died after they fell into a septic tank in Pannaipuram in the district on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as E. Nikita Shree (7) and J. Subhashree (6).

The police said the children were playing near a public toilet constructed by Pannaipuram town panchayat on Pavalar Street. Suddenly, the concrete slab covering the septic tank gave way and the girls fell into the over 10-foot-deep tank.

Local people rushed to their help and pulled them out within a few minutes. The girls were rushed to Uthamapalayam Government Hospital, where doctor declared them brought dead.

Combai police are investigating.

