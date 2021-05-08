Two GHs to get oxygen generation units

NAGERCOIL

08 May 2021 18:43 IST

Oxygen manufacturing units will be established at Government Hospitals in Kuzhithurai and Thuckalay to meet the demand for the life-saving gas, Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj has said.

In a statement, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that the treatment for COVID-19 would be included in the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme in a bid to save the poor undergoing treatment in private hospitals. Similarly, oxygen production had to be increased to meet the demand. “I have spoken with the Health Secretary to increase the quota of Remdesivir and COVID-19 vaccines to Kanniyakumari district,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

